LAST month, President Hakainde Hichilema assented to the National Pension Scheme Bill, thereby establishing a law that provides an option for workers to partially withdraw their pension benefits. After contributing to the Pension Fund for at least five years (60 months), regardless of age but before retirement or 45 years and above, regardless of contributions, a worker can access up to 20 per cent of their pension savings. In December, the President assented to another part of the National Pension Scheme Bill that cut in half the penalty that a worker or employer pays for late submission, from 20 percent to 10 percent. Furthermore, the new law now provides for a waiver of penalties arising from delayed payment of contributions,…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.