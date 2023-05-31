THE continued lamentations of former ruling party members over what they describe as harassment cannot pass without comment. A few days ago, we heard a complaint from the PF vice president Given Lubinda who said since most senior members of the party have fallen victim to “harassment”, they will apply to the authorities so that they can start convening central committee meetings at the court complex. In the past week, investigative wings have arrested a number of former government officials and PF members, among them Christopher Shakafuswa, Malole member of parliament Robert Kalimi, former State House political advisor Zumani Zimba, and Mines Minister Richard Musukwa who has been under probe, for various offences. With this development, PF feels it’s better…...



