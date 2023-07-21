BEFORE the Centre for Trade Policy and Development (CTPD) issued a statement commenting on the contents of the recently released Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) money laundering Trends Report, we thought we were the only ones who observed that it lacked depth. It struck us that the Centre did not capture the most obvious cases which would ordinarily have made the top stories in the report’s highlights. We were left wondering whether the people putting together the document forgot some important cases which were preoccupying the law enforcement agencies or they were deliberately left out for fear of being reprimanded by the current government. It was relieving to hear the CTPD Executive Director, Mr Isaac Mwaipopo speak to the issues that…...



