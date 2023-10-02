THE news from the Constitutional Court last week makes interesting reading. Former Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Lillian Siyunyi has lost the case against the State over her removal from office. DPP Siyunyi had filed a petition challenging the process which led to her removal, in which she argued that the Judicial Complaints Commission displayed biases against her and did not form a proper quorum at every hearing, among other claims. But the court has dismissed the case in its entirety. The court has ruled that Siyunyi’s removal from office was not null and void and was, therefore, of legal effect. From this Constitutional Court ruling, it seems clear that madam Lillian Fulata Shawa-Siyunyi, the first female Zambian DPP will…...



