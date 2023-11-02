SO, yesterday we established in our editorial opinion that what is happening to the Patriotic Front is not injustice but karma. Mr Edgar Lungu has learnt the hard way that karma is a hule. Now he knows that he who laughs last laughs louder. In saying this, we are not suggesting that what is happening to the Patriotic Front is good for Zambia’s democracy. It’s wrong, but that is a story for another day. What we are saying is that it’s now clear that the UPND has learnt how to do dirty politics. The only comfort, if we can call it so, is that they are practicing on the most deserving group of crooked politicians. Our job is to look…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.