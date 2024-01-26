THE UPND leadership is excited with the return of its member Mr Bizwell Mutale who had defected to the Patriotic Front. The ruling party National Chairman Collins Maoma has since urged members to welcome everyone willing to join because “politics is about numbers”. Mr Maoma says Mr Mutale has decided to defect back to UPND because he has seen the good works that President Hichilema is doing for the country. This is concerning, if not laughable. That Mr Mutale could possibly have decided to defect back to the UPND because of the President’s dedication to serving the country is inconceivable. When Mr Mutale left the UPND and joined the Patriotic Front where he ended up serving as a member of…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.