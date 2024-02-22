THE conviction and jailing of former deputy inspector general of police madam Charity Katanga makes sad reading. We agree with the former Transparency International Zambia president Mr Sampa Kalungu, who says her sentencing should serve as a lesson to those who are in government. Indeed, it is true, those who have been given the privilege to serve the public must never use their positions to amass wealth which they cannot explain. It is sad that such a high-ranking law enforcement officer, and a lawyer for that matter, should be serving prison time for being in possession of property believed to be proceeds of crime. Unfortunately, it is common in our country to hear that a former head of a security...



