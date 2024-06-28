SECRETARY to Cabinet, I’m overriding your decision, says President Hichilema. “From today, civil servants who have access to transport must have that access to transport 24 hours in a day so that it’s not the reason they aren’t delivering. They shouldn’t say, ‘I couldn’t respond to this because the secretary to cabinet said I park my car’. Your cars will be available. After all, they are taxpayers’ cars. Use them responsibly to deliver for the owners. Access to a public vehicle is available to you 24 hours in a day for you not to go drinking or dancing around but to work and alleviate energy issues. Those vehicles must be used to check whether the food is reaching the people...



