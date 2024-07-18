THE UPND government has embarked on a campaign to rubbish the recently released Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) trends report which revealed that K13.58 billion worth of suspected illicit financial transactions have been detected and reported to law enforcement agencies. Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says the report is fake, misleading and lacking facts. He has teamed up with his Permanent Secretary Thabo Kawana in a rare union to discredit the work of the FIC. Cornelius MWEETWA: “The FIC referred to a company moving money from point A to B and you said they supplied air, only for the entire media called yesterday to go and see that the equipment was delivered. FIC should not just be monitoring financial transactions from...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.