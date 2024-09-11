ON December 23, 2022, President Hakainde Hichilema, in good will, took a significant step towards enhancing democratic freedoms in Zambia by assenting to the Penal Code (Amendment) Bill No. 25 of 2022, which repealed Section 69 of the Penal Code—effectively abolishing the archaic and controversial crime of defaming the President. This law, which dated back to the Kenneth Kaunda era, had been weaponised by successive governments to stifle dissent and silence criticism of the head of state. Its repeal was lauded as a victory for freedom of expression and a move towards modern governance. But surprisingly, while the law itself has been removed from the statute books, the arrests of individuals who criticise President Hichilema continue, casting serious doubt on...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.