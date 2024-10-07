CATHOLIC Archdiocesan priest Fr Andrew Mwanshi has expressed concern over the distribution of condoms in schools to pupils as young as those in grade four, warning that it could encourage early sexual behaviour. Well, whether one agrees with the priest or not, there is an inevitable moral consideration that needs to be made before proceeding to do this, taking into consideration the age of consent for young people. This debate around distributing condoms in schools is not a new one. Across the world, it has sparked conversations, evoked strong emotions, and challenged traditional beliefs. In Zambia, the issue has now become a pressing topic of discussion. As with many public health and education initiatives, the idea of providing condoms to...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here