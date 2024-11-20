IN August 2023 President Hakainde Hichilema said he is not afraid of being thrown out of office. Speaking in Livingstone at the Pre-Zambia Institute of Chartered Accountants Annual General Meeting, President Hichilema said he would gladly go and look after his goats once his term in office came to an end. He said he was not a professional politician. A few days ago during the launch of the Oxford Handbook of the Zambian Economy, President Hichilema echoed similar sentiments, saying he is not worried about his popularity. He emphasized that his focus is on growing the economy rather than pandering to populist sentiments. In a refreshing departure from the political norm, President Hichilema made it clear that he is not...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here