THERE is no rule of law in Zambia under President Hakainde Hichilema, laments former president Edgar Lungu. He says his successor has only succeeded to apply selective justice, vengeful weaponisation of the Zambia Police Service and the courts. The former president told Irene Khan, the UN Human Rights Rapporteur, that when it comes to human rights and justice, Zambia is now a ripe banana state of them (Special UPND Members) against us (the ordinary masses). Mr Lungu condemned punitive colonial laws such as hate speech, seditious practices and defamation of the president. So many funny things have been happening in Zambia since the arrival of this now so famous UN human rights ‘inspector’. We have noticed that the government has...



