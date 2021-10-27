Information and Media Minister Chushi Kasanda at the induction meeting of Cabinet Ministers and Provincial Ministers at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka on September 13, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

CHIEF Government Spokesperson Chushi Kasanda says Cabinet has approved the Draft Budget for 2022 which will set into motion the implementation of UPND programmes. In a statement on the decisions made by Cabinet at the second Cabinet meeting held on Monday, Kasanda encouraged citizens to attentively listen to the Budget Speech as it is presented in the National Assembly on Friday. She said her government aimed to put in place measures to restore macroeconomic stability, attain fiscal and debt sustainability, among other measures. “The President of the Republic of Zambia...