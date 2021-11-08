ZESCO Limited says the countrywide blackout that took place on Saturday morning was due to an unknown fault which forced the company to reboot its entire system in order to restore stability. And the company has attributed the prolonged power outages in some parts of the country to the heavy storm that damaged various power supply infrastructure. Speaking when he featured on Muvi TV, Saturday morning, company corporate communications manager Dr John Kunda said the company was forced to declare a “black start” which is a reboot of the entire...



