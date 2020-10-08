A ZAMBIA Air Force officer accused of abusing and torturing her 11-year-old niece has denied the allegations before the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court, claiming that the victim burnt herself after dropping a bucket of hot water. This is a matter in which Mildred Luwaile of ZAF Twin Palm is charged with assault on a child. Particulars of the offence are that on March 25, 2019 in Lusaka, Luwaile assaulted a child under the age of 16, thereby occasionally her actual bodily harm. She was found with a case to answer and...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.