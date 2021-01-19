A LUSAKA man has been dragged to the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court for allegedly forging an assessment letter for registration as a medical doctor and uttering the said document to the Health Professions Council of Zambia (HPCZ). Phillip Silwaba, 25, who is facing two counts of forgery and uttering false documents, however, denied the charges against him. In count one, particulars of the offence allege that between August 31 and September 17, 2020, Silwaba with intent to defraud, forged an assessment letter dated June 2, 2020, for registration as a medical...



