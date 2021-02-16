A DRUG Enforcement Commission (DEC) officer has testified that the 24 suspected PF supporters who were arrested in Lusaka’s Chawama Compound for allegedly being in possession of offensive weapons and trafficking in marijuana, were detained in different police stations because they were unruly. Nolianga Nawa, an assistant investigations officer at DEC, testified that the commission on December 23, 2020, received information that 24 suspects were in custody after allegedly being found with offensive weapons and suspected psychotropic substances, adding that the said psychotropic substances were confirmed to be cannabis weighing...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.