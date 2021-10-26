KONKOLA Copper Mines (KCM) provisional liquidator Milingo Lungu has pleaded not guilty to charges of theft and money laundering involving K4.4 million. In this matter, Lungu, 43, of Mulungushi Road in Roma is in the first count charged with theft. It is alleged that Lungu, between May 22, 2019 and September 28, 2021, being a provisional liquidator for Konkola Copper Mines, stole K4.4 million, the property of Konkola Copper Mines PlC. In the second count, he is charged with money laundering and it is alleged that during the same period,...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.