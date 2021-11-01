A CLINICAL officer at the University of Zambia clinic has testified how a female student was taken to the facility while crying after she was allegedly indecently assaulted by a lecturer at the institution. This is a matter in which Austin Mbozi, a lecturer at the University, is charged with indecent assault on females. Allegations are that Mbozi, 51, on September 28, 2020, in Lusaka, unlawfully and indecently assaulted a female student. He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge. When the matter came up for trial before Magistrate Felix...
