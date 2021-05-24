WOMAN Fide Master (WFM) Lorita Mwango has kept alive her dream to be Zambia’s first ever Woman Grandmaster (WGM) owing to her performance at the on – going Africa Individual Chess Championship.

Mwango’s unbeaten run has seen her jointly lead the table with four other players who are also on four points.

After playing five rounds, Mwango has managed three wins and two stalemates, her latest being on Sunday afternoon when she held Egyptian WGM Shahenda Wafa.

Mwango started the event on fire wining her first three games before recording two consecutive stalemates.

In Round One, she proved too strong for Queen Dlamini of eSwatini before dispatching Woman Fide Master (WFM) Shasha Mongeli of Kenya and Peninah Nakabo of Uganda in Rounds Two and Three respectively.

Having played players ranked lower than her in the first three rounds, Mwango met her first big hurdle in Round Four where she was pitted against Woman International Master (WIM) Ayah Moaataz of Egypt.

Not to be outdone, Mwango summoned the best of her energies to hold the Egyptian before going on to play to another stalemate against Wafa.

By press time, she was set to take on Nigerian Eloho Ogbiyoyo in round five.