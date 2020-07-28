PF Secretary General Davies Mwila says the party will not shield PF Eastern Province chairperson Emmanuel Jay Jay Banda from being arrested over his violent attack on a police officer at Lusaka Central Police Station. And Mwila says the party will proceed with holding intra party elections and thereafter the convention, with strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines. Meanwhile Mwila says it is Matero PF member of parliament Lloyd Kaziya who has abandoned the ruling party but brags that the party is considering selecting another candidate from may aspirants for 2021....



