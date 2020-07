MINISTRY of Health Permanent Secretary Dr Kennedy Malama says Zambia has recorded 247 new COVID-19 cases out of 970 tests in the last 24 hours.

At the daily briefing today, Dr Malama said there were four COVID-19 related deaths in the last 24 hours, two of which were brought in dead.

He said the ministry was working hard to ensure that it enhances the testing capacity.

Full story later.