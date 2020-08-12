Leader of the Opposition in Parliament Jack Mwiimbu addresses journalists during press briefing at the UPND secretariat in Lusaka on June 24, 2020 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

MONZE Central UPND member of parliament Jack Mwiimbu says the procurement of military equipment by the government is intended to brutalise political opponents. Last week, Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo said the government was procuring military equipment for the police to safeguard the peace of the nation from reckless individuals who wanted to put the country on fire. However, Mwiimbu, in an interview, said the purchase of the equipment was misplaced and not in the interest of the nation. “The equipment the government is procuring is not intended to protect...