Paramount Chief Mpezeni of the Ngoni people of Eastern Province and his counterpart Mwata Kazembe (l)following the proceedings of the Nc’wala traditional on February 29, 2020 Picture by Tenson Mkhala

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu says that it is important for people to register as voters so that they can take part in next year’s general election. And Paramount Chief Mpezeni has appealed to President Lungu to urge the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to extend the voter registration period to enable as many voters to register as possible. Speaking when he paid a courtesy call on Paramount Chief Mpezeni, Tuesday, President Lungu said Zambians should be sensitised on the importance of voting. He appealed to Paramount Chief Mpezeni to encourage his...