CHRISTIAN Churches Monitoring Group (CCMG) says the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) should enhance the transparency of the voter registration exercise by immediately releasing the procedures that will guide and ensure accessibility to the correctional facilities where registration will take place. Speaking to journalists during a press briefing in Lusaka, Thursday, CCMG chairperson Fr Cleophas Lungu called on the ECZ to publicly release the voter registration targeted numbers and the number of officers and registration kits deployed to every province to allow stakeholders understand and evaluate the process and rationale....



