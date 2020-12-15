Police in Lusaka have arrested four Twin Palm Secondary School pupils in connection with the murder of a Kabulonga Secondary School pupil who died after he was allegedly severely beaten two weeks ago.

In a statement, Tuesday, Zambia Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo said those arrested were aged between 16 and 19.

She said police were still looking for one suspect who was on the run.

“Police in Lusaka have arrested four suspects in connection with the murder of male juvenile Ryan Phiri, a pupil of Kabulonga Secondary School. Those arrested are aged between 16 and 19 years and are believed to be pupils at Twin Palm Secondary School. On 04th December, 2020 Ryan Phiri aged 17 is alleged to have been attacked by a group of people believed to be grade 12 pupils from Twin Palm Secondary School and Golf Sticks were allegedly used in the act and he later died at UTH. The suspects whose names we have withheld are of Lusaka’s Mtendere Compound, Kabulonga and Twin Palm. Investigations in the matter have continued as police are still looking for one suspect who is on the run,” stated Katongo.