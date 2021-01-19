KABUSHI PF member of parliament Bowman Lusambo says he has decided to embark on a door-to-door campaign because he knows all the registered voters in the constituency and does not want to waste time on those who will not vote. And Lusambo says it is a psychological issue to refuse to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines, adding that those flouting COVID-19 regulations would be taken for mental check-ups. In an interview, Lusambo explained that his door-to-door campaign in Kabushi constituency of Ndola District was more effective than rallies, saying he won...
Menu