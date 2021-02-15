FORMER Pharmaceutical Society of Zambia (PSZ) president Jerome Kanyika says more action needs to be taken on Honeybee Pharmacy than just the revocation of the company’s license. And Kanyika has called for an investigation to ascertain whether the rise in Covid-19 deaths is connected to the consumption of defective drugs. In an interview Kanyika said the step by the Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA) was long overdue and called for law enforcers such as the Anti Corruption Commission to further effectively investigate the matter as the supply of defective drugs...



