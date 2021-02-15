EASTERN Province Minister Makebi Zulu says UPND is too thin to make any meaningful gains in the province ahead of this year’s general election. But UPND chairman for agriculture Levy Ngoma says the province is no longer the ruling party’s bedroom as voters had shunned the PF during the recently-held Vubwi local council election. In an interview, Zulu argued that the PF could not be easily ousted from the area because the UPND did not have sufficient, genuine and committed members to supplant the ruling party. “The win in Vubwi...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.