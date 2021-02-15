HEALTH Minister Dr Jonas Chanda has announced that the country has recorded 811 new Covid-19 cases and eight deaths out of 4,581 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, representing a positivity rate of 18 per cent.

In a statement, Monday, Dr Chanda said out of the 6,027 total active cases, 318 were admitted to Covid-19 isolation facilities, while 221 were on oxygen therapy and 29 in critical conditions.

“Our long-drawn-out fight against the Covid-19 pandemic continues, Yet, we remain hopeful that the battle will be won. With reducing numbers being recorded in our case admissions countrywide. there is indeed hope that we will overcome. Yet we must not let down our guard. The measures put in place by the government are the reason we have had reductions in the case load. Therefore, we must not relent but continue to do everything in our power to bring the pandemic toa swift end by adherence to public health guidelines. The Zambian government under the leadership of His Excellency the President Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, is putting everything in place to ensure Commodity Security for the response. Our surveillance and case management teams also remain hard at work on the frontlines to ensure community transmission of the Coronavirus is halted and that all cases receive the appropriate care and management. In addition, we continue to conduct onsite mentorship and training for our frontline staff in order to strengthen case management and ensure standardised quality of care countywide. Furthermore, our teams at the various points of entry are putting in place the necessary measures to avoid importation of different strains of the Covid-19 virus, and other infectious diseases,” said Dr Chanda.

“The Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Lusaka yesterday hosted a successful virtual interdenominational church service to pray for our nation, under the theme ‘In God We Put Our Trust’. We wish to commend the Religious Leaders for the continued role they play in setting an example for the community. Similarly, we also recognise the role of our Traditional Leaders in their chiefdoms as they continue to pledge to ensure adherence to public health guidance. Together we will end Covid-19. The covid-19 situation update for the last 24 hours is as follows: we recorded Eight Hundred and Eleven (811) new cases out of 4,581 tests conducted fl8 (positivity). The cases by province were reported from: 365 Lusaka 8 Copperbelt, 80 Central, 79 Southern, 44 Eastern, 39 North-western. Muchinga, 13 Luapula, 12 Northern, and 6 Westem. The cumulative number of confirmed cases recorded to date now stands at 70.248. Regrettably, we recorded eight (08) new deaths from the following provinces Lusaka (5) and Copperbelt (3). The cumulative number of Covid-19 related deaths recorded to date now stands at 959, classified as 501 Covid deaths and 458 Covid-19 associated deaths. We have discharged 392 recovered patients from both home management and Covid-19 isolation facilities, bringing the cumulative number of recoveries to 63,262 (90.9%). We currently have 6,027 active cases. of these. 318 (55) are admitted to our Covid-19 isolation facilities, with 221 (705) on Oxygen therapy and 29 (9%) in critical condition. The remaining 5,709 (95%) cases are under community management.”