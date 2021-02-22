LEAVE my in-laws out of this and face me head on in the elections this August, UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema has told President Edgar Lungu. And Hichilema has charged that the police are trying to plant weapons on his farms. Meanwhile, Lusaka Province Police Commissioner Luckson Sakala said he was surprised to hear that there was a raid at Hichilema’s in-laws’ houses in Shibuyunji because he did not know where the police officers who conducted the raid came from. On Friday, armed police raided the home of Hichilema’s in-laws in...



