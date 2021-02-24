LUSAKA Province Minister Bowman Lusambo says he is still waiting for more details on how government officials should proceed with their ongoing empowerment programmes following the ban on disbursing cash at public gatherings. And Lusambo says it is difficult to carry out empowerment activities without donating money. On Monday, PF national mobilisation committee chairperson Richard Musukwa said President Edgar Lungu was disturbed by the recent public display and dispensing of huge volumes of cash by some PF members during mobilisation engagements and further banned all PF members and aspiring candidates...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.