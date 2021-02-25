ALLIANCE for Community Action (ACA) executive director Laura Miti says government is being untruthful about the real objectives of the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Bill because 83 out of 90 sections are designed to enable the State access citizens’ communications. In a Facebook post yesterday, Miti cautioned that only seven out of the entire 90 sections of the contentious Bill were targeted at addressing cybercrimes, leaving the overwhelming majority giving the State excessive power to access citizens’ communication via searches and inordinate levels of surveillance. “I have read the...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.