THE opposition Alliance has resolved to rally behind Hakainde Hichilema as the sole presidential candidate ahead of the August elections, a decision which NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili has disagreed with. And sources within the Alliance have told News Diggers that Kambwili who had been poised to be Hichilema’s running mate differed with the rest of the Alliance partners on fielding NDC members of parliament on the UPND ticket. “These discussions started about a year ago. We agreed that we were going to pick an Alliance president from among themselves and...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.