POLICE in Lusaka yesterday spent about three hours interrogating Edith Nawakwi over a viral video in which two purported abduction victims, Pheluna and Milton Hatembo, claimed that they were on the run because the FDD leader had threatened to kill them. Nawakwi, who is a PF aligned opposition leader, had been suggesting that the Hatembos were abducted by agents of UPND president Hakainde Hichilema. The FDD leader also held a press briefing, Tuesday, where she insisted that Hichilema was behind the ‘disappearance’ of the Hatembos and further predicted that the...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.