Former Mines Minister Richard Musukwa says the ruling Patriotic Front has revived the fortunes of the mining industry and he has wondered what the opposition UPND would do better if they are elected. Speaking at Changanamai Grounds in Kitwe’s Kwacha Constituency, Saturday, Musukwa said the PF government was working on retaining control of the mines, “back to the ZCCM time” He said there was nothing that opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema would fix if he was elected. “Nachumfwa bwino sana ifyo bachilanda ba Sinkamba, President Edgar Lungu na PF has revived...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.