LUSAKA lawyer Dickson Jere says the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) should cancel the Mandevu Parliamentary election and call for fresh nominations following the death of Zambians United for Sustainable Development Party (ZUSD) candidate Melody Musutu. Commenting on ECZ’s remarks that they were engaging the party on the way forward, Jere said consultations were not necessary as the Constitution was clear that the commission needed to cancel and facilitate for fresh nominations. “One of the parliamentary candidates for Mandevu constituency has died ahead of the August 12 general elections. The...



