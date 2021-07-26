PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu says the church should not allow politicians to divide it. Speaking when he briefly addressed congregants at the United Church of Zambia St Margaret’s in Itezhi-Tezhi, Sunday, President Lungu said the politician’s role was to serve people. “Allow me to say that the United Church of Zambia believes in oneness. We are in one in Christ. When Dr (Kenneth) Kaunda said ‘we are One Zambia, One Nation’ I think he was inspired by that. So there is no Ila, no Tonga, no Lenje, no Mambwe. If we...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.