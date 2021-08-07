President Edgar Lungu during the filling in of nomination papers at Mulungushi International Conference Center in Lusaka on May 17, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu says once re-elected, he will ensure that the UPND leader is arrested over the privatisation of State-owned assets because “umulandu taubola”. And President Lungu says he has received a report that Hichilema is soliciting US$300,000 from Vedanta, promising to give them back KCM once he is elected. Meanwhile, President Lungu says UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema needs mental help because he is always contradicting himself politically. Speaking to miners in Kitwe, Saturday, President Lungu threatened that once re-elected, he would ensure that the UPND leader is arrested if...