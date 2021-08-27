MMD president Nevers Mumba says it is unZambian to boo a former Head of State despite the hardships citizens were subjected to under their administration. And Mumba says Cabinet Office could have done better in terms of organising the inauguration ceremony, describing his experience as he got into the venue as a nightmare. In a Facebook Live video, Wednesday, Mumba regretted the booing of former president Edgar Lungu as he handed over the instruments of power to President Hakainde Hichilema. “One of the issues that happened during the inauguration that...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.