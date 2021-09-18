PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has with immediate effect terminated the services of some Permanent Secretaries and other senior government officials, as well as, some Ambassadors and High Commissioners accredited to Zambia’s various missions abroad.
Among those whose services have been terminated are; Ministry of Information permanent secretary Amos Malupenga, PSMD PS Borniface Chimbwali, Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit national coordinator Chanda Kabwe, Zambia’s Ambassador to Ethiopia Emmanuel Mwamba, Zambia’s High Commissioner to India Judith Kapijimpanga, Zambia’s Ambassador to Germany Anthony Mukwita, among others.
According to a statement issued by Presidential Spokesperson Anthony Bwalya, Friday, President Hichilema said the terminations of some government officials was necessitated in order to entrench a new culture of accountability in the way that government works at Permanent Secretary level, and at senior Government level.
“President Hakainde Hichilema has with immediate effect terminated the services of some Government Officials at Permanent Secretary level, and other senior Government officials. The President says the move has been made in keeping with the promise of delivering servant-based leadership that focuses on optimizing value for citizens, in the manner that various government ministries function. President Hichilema explains that the terminations of some Government officials has also been necessitated in order to entrench a new culture of accountability in the way that government works at Permanent Secretary level, and at senior Government level,” the statement read.
“Meanwhile, the President has terminated the services of some Ambassadors and High Commissioners accredited to Zambia’s various missions abroad. The President says this is in order to foster a new culture of economic diplomacy underpinned by meritocracy, and to optimize the value derived from Zambia’s various diplomatic relationships around the world.”
Here is the list of terminations and diplomatic recalls:
Permanent Secretaries
Chanda Kabwe – DMMU (National Cordinator)
Juliana Shoko – Office of the Vice President
Borniface Chimbwali – PSMD
Amos Malupenga – Ministry of Information
Eng Matthew Ngulube – Local government
Chanda Kaziya – Labour and Social Security
Lennox Kalonde – Works and Supply
Songowayo Zyambo Agriculture
Barnaby Mulenga – Mines and Minerals Development
Misheck Lungu – Transport and Communication
Dr Sastone Silomba – Gender
Masiye Banda – Home Affairs
Emmanuel Ngulube – Health
Danny Bukali – Western Province
Bright Nundwe Copperbelt
Joyce Nsamba – Southern
Charles Mushota – Luapula
Willis Nangimela – North- Western
Bernard Chomba – Central
Royd Chakaba – Northern
Japhet Lombe deputy permanent secretary – Eastern
Service Commissioners
Amos Musonda chairman – Local Government Service Commission
Dickson Chasaya chairman – Civil Service Commission
Hilary Chipango vice chairperson – Civil Service Commission
Diplomats
Anthony Mukwita Ambassador – Germany
Emmanuel Mwamba Ambassador – Ethiopia
Martha Mwitumwa Ambassador – Switzerland
Nkandu Munalula Ambassador – Belgium
Gen Paul Mihoba High Commissioner – UK
Winnie Chibesakunda Ambassador -China
Judith Kapijimpanga High Commissioner – India
Benson Chali High Commissioner – Tanzania
Emmauel Chenda Ambassador – Zimbabwe
Daniel Chisenga Consul General – China
Alfreda Kasembe Ambassador – Brazil
Ibrahim Mumba Ambassador – Saudi Arabia
Goodwell Lungu Deputy High Commissioner – Botswana