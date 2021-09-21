President Hakainde Hichilema inspects the guard of honor during the opening of Parliament on September 10, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

A CONSORTIUM of civil society organisations says the UPND Alliance government should not maneuver to undermine the voice of the opposition by creating a supermajority parliament in view of the over 50 parliamentary election petitions by their losing candidates. And the civil society organisations have stated that they expect the constitutional reform process, including the expansion of the Bill of Rights, to be completed within 12 months. Speaking on behalf of other CSOs at a media briefing, Monday, Zambia Council for Social Development (ZCSD) executive director Leah Mitaba expressed concern...