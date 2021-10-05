CHIPATA Diocese Bishop George Lungu has called on the UPND government to vigorously fight corruption and moral decay in the country. And Eastern Province Minister Peter Phiri says government will always appreciate and support the church in its vital role of providing services to the people. Speaking during the priestly ordination of Fr Abel Daka and Fr Martin Chella Changala at St Anne’s Cathedral in Chipata, Bishop Lungu said corruption was a cancer that had killed many young people who were yearning for a better life, by reducing them to...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.