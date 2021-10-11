HEALTH Minister Sylvia Masebo says she is confident that Zambia will reach a consensus with the United Kingdom with regard to the recognition of COVID-19 vaccine certificates.

And Masebo says six new COVID-19 cases were recorded out of the 2,943 tests conducted in the last 24 hours countrywide.

In a statement, Monday, Masebo said the decision to remove Zambia from the United Kingdom red-list would pave way for business.

“Today, we have officially been removed from the United Kingdom red-list. This is a welcome development as it means travelers from Zambia will no longer be required to quarantine in managed hotels for 10 days. This decision will go a long way in paving the way for business, tourism and personal travel between Zambia and the UK. We are grateful to the UK government for the continued collaboration that led to this decision. Furthermore, we are confident that through the same diplomatic channels we will soon be able to reach a consensus with regard to the recognition of COVID-19 vaccine certificates,” she said.

And Masebo said a total of 184 new cases, five deaths and 291 recoveries were recorded in the past week.

“We have continued to record an encouraging reduction in key COVID-19 indicators. In the past week, we recorded a total of 184 new cases, 5 deaths and 291 recoveries, although notably our overall testing saw a 12 percent reduction. This translates into a 40 percent reduction in new cases compared to the previous week. In the last 24 hours, out of the 2,943 tests that were conducted countrywide, we confirmed six new COVID-19 cases (0.2 percent overall national positivity). The new cases were reported from only four of the ten provinces; Eastern, Luapula, Muchinga, Northern, Southern and Western provinces did not detect any positives from the tests conducted,” she said.

“The breakdown of the new cases and within province positivity are as follows: Central province 1 (0.6 percent) Copperbelt province 1 (0.3 percent) Eastern province 0 (0.0 percent) Luapula province 0 (0.0 percent) Lusaka province 3 (0.3percent) Muchinga province 0 (0.0 percent) Northern province 0 (0.0 percent) North-western province 1 (1.1 percent) Southern province 0 (0.0 percent) Western province 0 (0.0percent ).The cumulative number of COVID-19 confirmed cases recorded to date now stands at 209,353.”

Masebo said no death was recorded in the last 24 hours.

“We did not record any new deaths in the last 24 hours. The cumulative number of COVID-19 related deaths recorded to date stands at 3,654 (classified as 2,736 COVID-19 deaths and 918 COVID-19 associated deaths). In the last 24 hours, we had 2 new admissions, while there were no facility discharges made. Currently 22 (12 percent) of the active cases are admitted in Lusaka (8), N/western (four), Muchinga (three), Northern (three), Copperbelt (two), and Southern (2) provinces while the rest of the provinces currently have no patients under admission. Of those who are admitted, 14 (64 percent) are on Oxygen therapy and 3 (14 percent) are in critical condition. Patients being managed from home: We discharged 30 patients from home management, who met the WHO criteria for discharge, leaving 169 (88 percent) currently under home management,’ Masebo said.

“Following the discharges made in the last 24 hours, the cumulative number of recoveries recorded to date now stands at 205,508 (98 percent recovered). We currently have 191 active cases (down from 215 reported yesterday).”

Meanwhile, Masebo said over 1,000 doses of Johnson and Johnson vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours.

“In the last 24 hours, we administered the following: 1,879 doses of Johnson and Johnson, 840 Dose 1 and 272 Dose 2 AstraZeneca, 29 Doses of Sinopharm. This brings the cumulative number of doses that have been administered to date to 802,043. These are broken down by dose type as follows: 339,208 Dose 1 vaccinations and 462,835 fully vaccinated (of which 280,902 (61 percent) are the single dose J&J vaccinations). Our vaccine coverage for those fully vaccinated is at 5.4 percent. Vaccination against COVID-19 remains our sustainable intervention towards COVID-19 prevention and control. We encourage all not yet vaccinated to roll up their sleeves and get the COVID-19 vaccine,” stated Masebo.