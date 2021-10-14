Patriotic Front (PF) chairperson for legal affairs Brian Mundubile during an interview with News Diggers! at his office in Lusaka on April 12, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

MPOROKOSO PF member of parliament Brian Mundubile says the current laws are sufficient to allow for the advertisement of the Chief Justice position. In an interview, Mundubile described the proposal by Constitutional Lawyer John Sangwa as a progressive idea. He stated that the Judicial Service Commission could advertise and interview candidates for the position of Chief Justice before recommending a candidate to the President. “It is a very progressive idea and the arguments I think that we have heard are sound, especially when he talks about the Judicial Service Commission...