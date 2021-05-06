IF there is a President who must keep quiet when journalists are talking about their plight, it is Mr Edgar Lungu. We feel it is a mockery for President Lungu to join journalists in ‘celebrating’ their freedom when the media has been bleeding since he assumed the presidency. President Lungu has murdered media freedom in Zambia and he has single handedly brought down the Fought Estate. What counsel can an oppressor give to the oppressed? How can a captor give hope to his captives? In his May 3 speech, President...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.