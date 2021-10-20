IN yesterday’s edition, we expressed our concern over the move taken by the Office of the Auditor General which has launched a toll free number in order to encourage more people to report cases of financial mismanagement in various government departments. While congratulating the Auditor General for his efficiency and fearlessness, we observed that this intervention did not seem to be addressing the problem that Zambia is currently faced with. When we talk about issues of public finance management, one of the things that stand out in our country is...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.