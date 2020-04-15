Zambia records 3 new cases of COVID-19

ZAMBIA has in the last 24 hours recorded three news cases of COVID-19, bringing the cumulative total to 48.
Minister of Health Dr Chitalu Chilufya announced at an update briefing today that two of these cases are females aged 23 and 29 who are contacts to the latest COVID-19 case from Makeni while the third case is a 26-year-old man who arrived from Poland on April 12.
He said all 16 people currently under their care are stable.
Full story later.
Amongst the three new cases their is one case of a 26 year old man that arrived from Poland, it means that this person flew into the country through an international flight that arrived in Zambia through the international airport . The first two cases were brought in by a couple that come from France, the second was from Pakistan, surely ba president we could have avoided this epidemic if we had just put measures immediately when we heard cases arising from neighbouring countries , as cases start rising we are expecting more hot points in the country for covid… Read more »
Go to the malls and test. Don’t wait for someone to show signs before you go test the household. We are all going to perish at the rate we are doing the testing.