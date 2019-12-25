Get rid of ghost farmers and ghost cooperatives – Sikazwe

- Local
Get rid of ghost farmers and ghost cooperatives – SikazweBy Zondiwe Mbewe on 25 Dec 2019
Presidential Affairs Minister Freedom Sikazwe says ghost farmers and ghost cooperatives must be gotten rid off, adding that cooperatives must not be used as conduits of siphoning government fertilisers and reselling it to some unscrupulous agro-dealers.
According to a statement issued by Northern Province PF youth secretary Chanda Nsofu, Sikazwe said this on Saturday when he, in the company of Minister of Agriculture Michael Katambo and Northern Province Minister Chungu Bwalya, inspected a depot run by Neria Investment for agricultural input distribution in Mungwi district, during a crop failure fact finding mission.
“Get rid of ghost farmers and ghost cooperatives. Cooperatives must not be used as conduits of siphoning off government fertilizers and reselling it to some unscrupulous agro dealers. Some unscrupulous agro dealers are in the habit of stocking their shops with stolen government inputs,” Nsofu quoted Sikazwe as saying.
The minister stated that Farmer Input Support Program (FISP) was not meant for civil servants or unscrupulous business people, but to help vulnerable but viable farmers to grow and blossom.
He further stated that transporters must negotiate with farmers fairly and not take advantage of them by charging them exorbitantly.
“FISP or Farmer Input Support Program is meant to help vulnerable but viable farmers to grow and blossom. FISP is not meant for civil servants. FISP is not meant for unscrupulous businessmen and women. In addition, transporters of farming inputs must not take advantage of farmers by charging them exorbitantly and demanding for farming inputs as part of payment for transport. Transporters must negotiate with farmers fairly,” Nsofu further quoted the minister as saying.
“Ministry of Agriculture officers must ensure that farming inputs are distributed well and to the intended beneficiaries. Agriculture officers must be on top of things. Farmers must also be alert and brave enough to report any suspicious activity concerning farming inputs to relevant authorities.”
About Zondiwe Mbewe
Zondiwe has interest in writing political and current affairs on issues which affect every Zambians.
Email: zondiwe [at] diggers [dot] news
